Islam Times - In light of the rapid development of the nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers, the Zionist circles have reflected the entity’s frustration with the imminent deal.

In this regard, the Zionist analysts considered that the war in Ukraine has imposed on the Western countries to make concessions and accept most of the Iranian conditions.The Israeli analysts added that the sanctions of the Russian oil will help Iran which would be able to compensate the scarcity in accordance to the nuclear deal.Tel Aviv will suffer heavy losses due to Iranian nuclear deal, according to the Zionist analysts who added that USA has proved to abandon its allies.