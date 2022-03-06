0
Sunday 6 March 2022 - 10:21

British PM Presents Six-Point Response to Russia’s Operation in Ukraine

Story Code : 982350
British PM Presents Six-Point Response to Russia’s Operation in Ukraine
Russian operation in Ukraine began last Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to enter Ukraine, following months of a heavy military build-up on the border. 

Putin says he had no other choice than to launch the military operation to stop the Ukrainian military’s interference in two eastern republics that have broken away from Ukraine. Russia perceives NATO’s eastward expansion as a threat.

Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Boris Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military operation had to fail and be seen to fail.

“It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force,” Johnson said in a statement, according to Reuters.

He listed his objectives, which included an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine, support for its self-defense and maximizing economic pressure on Moscow.

Johnson also called for diplomatic paths for de-escalation with the full involvement of Ukraine’s government, stronger security in the European-Atlantic area, and an end to the “normalisation” of Russian activities in Ukraine.

After meeting the prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands on Monday, Johnson is due to host leaders from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - countries experiencing an influx of refugees caused by the conflict - on Tuesday.

Britain is planning to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen through new legal measures which will be sent to parliament on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
5 March 2022
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is 'Hiding in US Embassy,’ Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims
5 March 2022
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022