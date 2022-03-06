British PM Presents Six-Point Response to Russia’s Operation in Ukraine

Islam Times - British Prime Minister urged other leaders on Saturday to join a six-point plan he has set out in response to Russia’s operation in Ukraine.

Russian operation in Ukraine began last Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to enter Ukraine, following months of a heavy military build-up on the border.Putin says he had no other choice than to launch the military operation to stop the Ukrainian military’s interference in two eastern republics that have broken away from Ukraine. Russia perceives NATO’s eastward expansion as a threat.Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Boris Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military operation had to fail and be seen to fail.“It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force,” Johnson said in a statement, according to Reuters.He listed his objectives, which included an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine, support for its self-defense and maximizing economic pressure on Moscow.Johnson also called for diplomatic paths for de-escalation with the full involvement of Ukraine’s government, stronger security in the European-Atlantic area, and an end to the “normalisation” of Russian activities in Ukraine.After meeting the prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands on Monday, Johnson is due to host leaders from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - countries experiencing an influx of refugees caused by the conflict - on Tuesday.Britain is planning to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen through new legal measures which will be sent to parliament on Monday.