Sunday 6 March 2022 - 10:23

Russia Takes Control of Town near Kyiv

Story Code : 982351
Russia Takes Control of Town near Kyiv
Russian operation in Ukraine began last Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to enter Ukraine, following months of a heavy military build-up on the border. More than 600,000 civilians have fled Ukraine, according to the UN.

Putin says he had no other choice than to launch the military operation to stop the Ukrainian military’s interference in two eastern republics that have broken away from Ukraine. Russia perceives NATO’s eastward expansion as a threat.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s Regional State Administration, said a town northwest of Kyiv is “almost completely destroyed.”

“Borodyanka is under the influence of Russian troops; they control this settlement,” Kuleba said.
