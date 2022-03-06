0
Sunday 6 March 2022 - 10:24

Yemenis Take Control of Areas in Saudi Arabia's Jazan

Story Code : 982353
Yemenis Take Control of Areas in Saudi Arabia
Launching a large-scale military operation against Saudi army positions in Najran, Sana'a forces managed to take control of the Al-Hathira area in the Saudi city of Jazan.

The clashes between Yemeni and Saudi forces left several people killed and injured from both sides.

Jazan is a port city and the capital of the Jizan Region, which lies in the southwest corner of Saudi Arabia and directly north of the border with Yemen.

Sana'a forces also launched another attack on the Saudi army's positions in Al Tuwal province in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi coalition fighter jets on Saturday launched large-scale airstrikes on some Yemeni provinces.
Comment


Featured Stories
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
5 March 2022
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is 'Hiding in US Embassy,’ Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims
5 March 2022
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022