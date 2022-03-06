Yemenis Take Control of Areas in Saudi Arabia's Jazan

Islam Times - Yemeni army forces and popular committees have taken control of an area on the Saudi border.

Launching a large-scale military operation against Saudi army positions in Najran, Sana'a forces managed to take control of the Al-Hathira area in the Saudi city of Jazan.The clashes between Yemeni and Saudi forces left several people killed and injured from both sides.Jazan is a port city and the capital of the Jizan Region, which lies in the southwest corner of Saudi Arabia and directly north of the border with Yemen.Sana'a forces also launched another attack on the Saudi army's positions in Al Tuwal province in southwestern Saudi Arabia.Saudi coalition fighter jets on Saturday launched large-scale airstrikes on some Yemeni provinces.