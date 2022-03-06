Ukraine Ready for 3rd Round of Talks on Monday, Russia Tentative

Islam Times - Ukraine says a third round of talks on ceasefire with Russia, which has launched a military operation in the ex-Soviet republic, is slated to get underway on Monday, but Moscow does not sound as definitive.

"The third round of talks will take place on Monday," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia wrote in a Facebook post.Russian news agency Interfax later quoted Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying "the third round really could take place in the coming days, it's possible it will be on Monday."Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's attempt to secure direct NATO help in the conflict between their countries was not helping talks between the two sides, but that Moscow was ready for a third round.Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, the two regions declared themselves new republics, refusing to recognize Ukraine’s Western-backed government.Announcing the operation, Putin said the mission was aimed at “defending people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime.”On Thursday, the two sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones.Ukraine’s President Zelensky has been trying to secure help from the Western military alliance of NATO.Earlier, he called on NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The alliance declined the request for apparent fears of being dragged into war with Russia.Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned separately that the already "serious" global economic impacts of the conflict would be "all the more devastating" should it escalate.“The economic consequences" of the conflict "are already very serious," the IMF said in a statement.The situation in Ukraine has been ensued by a surge in energy and commodity prices, with a barrel of oil now close to $120."Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses," the international body said, adding, "Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating."The IMF also reflected on the sanctions that the West has been piling on Russia."The sanctions on Russia will also have a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries," the IMF said.Meanwhile, Moscow demanded that authorities in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania take measures to protect Russia's embassies after a Russian diplomat was attacked in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the Russian RIA news agency said."We are warning Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn that they are responsible for the consequences of the anti-Russian psychosis they have unleashed," the Russian Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying."A Russian diplomat in the Lithuanian capital was attacked with the use of physical force, attempts were made to put pressure on the ambassador," it added.This came after Lithuania's national broadcaster, citing a Lithuanian police spokesperson, reported last week that a third secretary of the Russian embassy was beaten on the evening of Feb. 24 near the embassy, in a residential courtyard.In a video call with the Ukrainian president on Saturday, US lawmakers from both parties pledged to provide a further $10 billion in assistance to the country.The US Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, cited by a source briefed on the call, said Democrats and Republicans were "working very hard" toward passing the relief package."We will get that assistance of over $10 billion in economic, humanitarian, and security assistance to the Ukrainian people quickly," he said."They need more force on the ground," he said, as Russian units pressed their offensive in Ukraine for a tenth day.Late last month, Schumer said the administration of President Joe Biden would ask Congress for more than $6 billion in economic and military aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.The bipartisan effort was also endorsed by Republican Senator Steve Daines, who told Fox News after the call that lawmakers were "unified in our support for Ukraine.""We need to pass this $10 billion relief package," he said, adding that half would go toward humanitarian aid and half would be in military assistance.Also on Saturday, card payment giants, Visa and Mastercard, announced that they will suspend operations in Russia, thus joining some other major US firms in attempting the business freeze-out of Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.Mastercard said that "noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment," it had "decided to suspend our network services in Russia."Visa, for its part, said that "effective immediately" it would "work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."In a call with his Ukrainian counterpart late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia."President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.