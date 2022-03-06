AEOI Chief: Political Penetration, Lobbying Should Not Affect IAEA Decisions

Islam Times - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said political penetration and lobbying should not affect the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) decisions.

Eslami made the remarks in a joint press conference with visiting IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi here in Tehran on Saturday.He referred to his meeting with Grossi on the remaining issues, saying the necessary documents will be exchanged by summer.He expressed optimism over removing enemies’ influence, saying new interactions will be established between Iran and the IAEA aiming to develop Iran’s nuclear industry.He noted that the reason for the existence of nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, and the negotiations is lifting allegations.He referred to removing interventions and accusations as one of Iran’s red lines in Vienna Talks.The fake Zionist regime complies with no rule and has created the most roadblocks on Iran peaceful nuclear program but it will fail, Eslami said.If any party wants to obstruct the negotiations with false claims, Iran will use its authority and will stand against it, he noted.