Over 50 Western Planes of Weapons Reached Ukraine before Russian Op: Moscow

Islam Times - More than 50 cargo planes carrying arms and other military gear from the US, Britain, Canada, Poland, and Lithuania landed in Ukraine ahead of the Russian military operation in the country, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has revealed, warning about the potential fallout of the US-led effort.

The report also cited the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that Moscow had once again urged the European Union and the US-led NATO military alliance to halt the "mindless pumping" of modern armaments to the Kiev regime, insisting that the effort poses great risks to civilian aviation and other transport systems in Europe and beyond.

"The organizers of these deliveries must realize the growing threat of these high-precision weapons falling into the hands of terrorist elements and bandit formations not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe as a whole,” Zakharova underlined.

“The flow of these weapons into illegal markets and into the hands of terrorist networks is only a matter of time. [Shoulder-fired] MANPADS (Man Portable Air-Defense Systems) pose a huge danger to civil aviation, and ATGMs (Anti-Tank Guided Missiles) to railway transport and infrastructure," she further warned.

This is while the US-based Washington Post daily also reported Saturday that the American military had been shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of military hardware to Ukraine since December 2021 – months prior to the start of Russia's special military operation in the neighboring country.

Moreover, Moscow had repeatedly cautioned Western governments against the shipment of advanced armaments to Ukraine, arguing that it would embolden Kiev to try to resolve the conflict in the eastern Donbass region through the use of its military forces.

Some 2,000 tons of advanced weaponry, ammunition, and protective equipment were supplied to Ukraine in the first month and a half of 2022, the ministry added as cited in a Sputnik report on Saturday, further pointing out that Britain, alone shipped more than 2,000 units of anti-tank weaponry.