0
Monday 7 March 2022 - 06:23

Ukraine ‘Not a NATO Conflict, Will Not Become One: Johnson

Story Code : 982489
Ukraine ‘Not a NATO Conflict, Will Not Become One: Johnson
“This is not a NATO conflict, and it will not become one. No ally has sent combat troops to Ukraine. We have no hostility toward the Russian people, and we have no desire to impugn a great nation and a world power,” Johnson wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times on Sunday.
 
“The truth is that Ukraine has no serious prospect of NATO membership in the near future – and we were ready to respond to Russia’s stated security concerns through negotiation,” the prime minister added.
 
Johnson’s commentary doesn’t square with remarks made by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in January – when he announced that Ukraine’s entry into the Western bloc was already a done deal, and merely a matter of timing. That same month, the United States and NATO formally rejected security proposals tabled by Russia beseeching Washington and the bloc to keep Ukrainian membership in the bloc off the agenda, in accordance with the principles of the indivisibility of security in Europe outlined by the Organisation for Security Co-operation in Europe Astana Declaration of 2010.
 
In his op-ed, Johnson expressed confidence that his “near-daily conversations” with Ukraine’s president were providing Ukrainians “with some comfort in their hour of need.” He also expressed praise for US President Joe Biden and his “great leadership, consulting and convening allies, exposing the lie that America’s commitment to Europe is somehow diminished.”
 
The prime minister expressed pride in designating Russia as “the most acute security threat” to the UK in 2021, and in the government’s decision to ramp up defence spending to its highest levels “since the end of the Cold War” the same year. Johnson also patted himself on the back for increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine ahead of the current crisis, and boasted that the new AUKUS security alliance agreed last year was a demonstration of “our shared resolve to meet the challenges we face in the Indo-Pacific.”
 
The prime minister promised that going forward, the UK effort would include additional supply of weapons to Ukraine, further sanctions against Russia, and renewed efforts to “strengthen Euro-Atlantic security,” including “not only bolstering NATO’s eastern flank but also supporting non-NATO European countries that are potentially at risk,” including Moldova, Georgia and the western Balkans.
 
The US and its NATO allies committed nearly $3 billion in arms aid to Ukraine before the escalation of the crisis into a full-blown Russian military operation in the country last month, and committed to send over $800 million more since then. The UK announced plans to supply Kiev with “light anti-armour defensive weapons systems” in January, and in recent days has promised to up its weapons “and non-lethal aid.”
 
Russia began a military operation President Putin said was aimed at “demilitarizing and denazifying” Ukraine on 24 February. The operation commenced after Moscow’s newly-recognized Donbass republic allies formally asked Russia for assistance amid non-stop Ukrainian shelling, sniper and sabotage attacks.
 
 
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia claims Ukraine destroying evidence of US-funded bioweapons program
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
5 March 2022
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is 'Hiding in US Embassy,’ Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims
5 March 2022
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022