0
Monday 7 March 2022 - 06:44

Russia confirms striking ‘Ukrainian Air Force airfield’ in country’s west

Story Code : 982498
Russian Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

Russian fighter jets and air defense systems have also shot down three Ukrainian Su-27 fighters and three drones, the ministry’s spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said, adding that the Ukrainian Air Force lost 11 military planes and two helicopters over Saturday and Sunday. 

“Almost all Kiev’s combat-ready aircraft are destroyed,” Konashenkov said, adding that Moscow has “reliable data” suggesting Ukraine has moved some of its military aircraft to other countries, including Romania. Any use of foreign nations’ infrastructure by Ukrainian military aircraft in their fight against the Russian forces “can be considered an involvement by these nations into the military conflict” between Russia and Ukraine, he has warned. 

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “destroying” the Vinnitsa “airport.” Claiming that the facility was targeted by eight Russian missiles, he said “Our peaceful Vinnitsa has never threatened Russia in any way,” calling the attack “a brutal, cynical missile strike.” 

Zelensky has also once again called on the western nations to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, describing such a move as their “humanitarian duty.” 
“If you fail to do that and fail to provide us with aircraft to defend ourselves, that would only mean one thing: you also want to see us slowly slaughtered,” the Ukrainian president said in a scathing rebuke. 

Earlier, NATO said that a no-fly zone is not an option since it would mean direct military confrontation between the military bloc and Russia. 

The Russian Defense Ministry meanwhile announced on Sunday that Russian forces will target Ukraine’s defense industry. Russia called on defense industry employees to leave the premises of defense industry facilities. Russia’s plans have been made public in advance to minimize civilian casualties, the ministry added.
Tagged
Russia Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022