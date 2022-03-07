Biden: US Actions to Raise Costs on Russia over Ukraine

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday that Washington undertook actions “to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine”, according to the White House.

He welcomed the decision by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia.

Biden “reiterated his concern about the recent Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and he commended the skill and bravery of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in safe condition”.

The leaders also discussed recent Russia and Ukraine talks.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community with the EU, UK, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

More than 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

It remarks were made in a telephone call where the US president said “his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding”, Anadolu news agency reported.