Monday 7 March 2022 - 07:19

Biden: US Actions to Raise Costs on Russia over Ukraine

Biden: US Actions to Raise Costs on Russia over Ukraine
It remarks were made in a telephone call where the US president said “his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding”, Anadolu news agency reported.
 
He welcomed the decision by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia.
 
Biden “reiterated his concern about the recent Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and he commended the skill and bravery of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in safe condition”.
 
The leaders also discussed recent Russia and Ukraine talks.
 
Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community with the EU, UK, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.
 
More than 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.
