Terrorist Attack in Homs Kills at Least 13 Syrian Soldiers: Report

Islam Times - An attack by foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists on a military bus in Syria’s central province of Homs has killed at least 13 Syrian army personnel and injured several others, a report said.

The incident took place in the desert region of the city of Palmyra in the countryside of Homs, the state news agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing military sources.“At nearly 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, a military bus was targeted by a terrorist attack with various types of weapons in Palmyra countryside of al-Badiyah, east of the Third Station,” the report said, citing a source.Back in May 2020, a number of captured Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at al-Tanf base on carrying out various acts of terror and sabotage.During confessions broadcast on Syria’s state-run television network, several terrorists revealed that they were instructed by American forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase – also known as the T-4 Airbase – the Shaer gas field as well as nearby oil wells.Numerous accounts have emerged about US airlifts, weapon air-drops and aerial support for Daesh, particularly after the group's strength diminished in Syria and Iraq.The Syrian government forces have already managed to undo militant gains across the country.Daesh has already been driven out of all its urban bastions both in Iraq and Syria, but its remnants carry out sporadic terror attacks in both countries.