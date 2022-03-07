Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official

Islam Times - One of the leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman represents Arab reactionism and supports imperialism and Zionism in the region.

In an interview with the American Atlantic magazine, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had stated that Saudi Arabia does not look at Israel as an enemy but an ally. This position of the Saudi Crown Prince has angered Palestinian parties and groups.Various Palestinian groups have condemned the normalization of Arab relations with the Israeli regime, calling it a dagger in the heart of the Palestinian cause.In an interview with Iran Press, Iyad Awadallah, one of the leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), spoke about the Saudi Crown Prince's position on relations with the Israeli regime; he said that Muhammed bin Salman represented the Arab reactionism and helped implement the imperialist and Zionist plans in the region.He said that Saudi Arabia seeks to bring the occupying Zionist regime to dominate the region.The four Arab states of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan signed agreements in 2020 to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, which has met with a wave of opposition in Arab and Islamic countries.