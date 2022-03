Islam Times - Three ISIL forces were killed in a joint operation of the Iraqi security forces and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU in the province of Saladin.

According to the PMU, the three terrorists were the most dangerous elements of ISIL in Tigris.PMU recently announced that it is launching security operations in Saladin province to clear the area from ISIL remnants.The operation includes inspecting designated targets and monitoring the movements of terrorists who from time to time try to infiltrate certain areas in order to target the security of Iraqi citizens and security forces.