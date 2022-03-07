0
Monday 7 March 2022 - 10:35

UK Requests Russia’s Suspension from Interpol

Story Code : 982546
UK Requests Russia’s Suspension from Interpol
In a statement, Patel announced that she had written a letter “alongside counterparts” from the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand calling on Interpol to “take a decision this week, in accordance with its rules, on the immediate suspension of Russia’s access to its systems.”

Patel announced last week that the UK would be “leading” the “international effort” to get Russia suspended from Interpol following a request from the Ukrainian government.

“The Ukrainian government has today requested that the Russian government be suspended from its membership of Interpol, and we will be leading all international effort to that effect,” she said at the time.

Russia has been a member of Interpol since 1990.

Members of the UK government have been cited by the Kremlin for worsened tensions between Moscow and NATO over the past few weeks due to their controversial comments.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the reason why Moscow placed its nuclear weapons on high alert.

Truss had made comments calling for the West to “stop” Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Moscow said the “unacceptable” comments hinted at “possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between NATO and Russia.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022