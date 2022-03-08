0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 04:29

Palestinian Prisoners Escalate Protests against Zionist Prison Service

Story Code : 982645
On 5 February, the Palestinian prisoners started their action against the new restrictions imposed by the IPS that started after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a high security jail in September.
 
The Palestinian prisoners started disobeying prison rules, including daily security checks and staged sit-ins in the prison yards.
 
Immediately following the introduction of the new restrictions in September, the prisoners formed a High Follow-up Committee that consists of prisoners from all factions and it has been representing them.
 
According to reports, the detainees will launch a hunger-strike on March 25th if the IPS does not respond to their demands.
 
Meanwhile, nearly 450 Palestinian detainees have been refusing to show up for their military court hearings for 66 days in protest of their unfair detention without charge or trial under the Zionist occupation regime’s so-called administrative detention policy.
 
The boycott includes hearings for the renewal of administrative detention orders as well as appeal hearings and later sessions at the Zionist regime’s ‘Supreme Court.’
 
Also, for more than 11 days now, Palestinian administrative detainees with chronic diseases in the ‘Israeli’ prison of Ofer have been boycotting the Zionist prison clinics in protest of their unfair detention without charge or trial.
 
Palestinian detainees say their action is a continuation of longstanding Palestinian efforts “to put an end to the unjust administrative detention practiced against our people by the occupation forces.”
 
More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in about 17 ‘Israeli’ jails. Over 450 detainees, including women and minors, are under administrative detention. Rights groups describe the Tel Aviv regime’s use of detention as a “bankrupt tactic” and have long called on the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to end its use.
