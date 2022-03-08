0
Tuesday 8 March 2022

Some Want Elections to Be a War on Resistance, Society: Hezbollah

In response to labelling the parliamentary race as “a political war for liberation,” al-Sayyed asked: “From whom do you want to liberate Lebanon?!”
 
“Despite the harsh circumstances we are living through, nobody in our society is humiliated. Our society is targeted as is our weapon and our resistance,” the Hezbollah official said in a political gathering in the town of Nabi Chit.
 
He further underscored: “The US, Europe, the Gulf, and some Lebanese forces want to use the elections as a war on the resistance and the society; this is why the elections were considered as a political July War as is has the same goals; it is a targeting of our weapon, resistance, and society.”
