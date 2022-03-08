0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 04:48

Palestinian PM Strongly Condemns Israeli Forces over Killings, Field Execution of Youths

“Israel continues to intensify its aggression in large parts of our land, taking advantage of the international community's preoccupation with the ongoing Ukraine conflict,” Shtayyeh said at a weekly cabinet meeting in the central West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.
 
According to Press TV, he warned of “the dangerous repercussions of the escalation of killings and field executions committed by the Israeli forces in the Palestinian territories.”
 
The Palestinian prime minister also called on the international community to enforce international law, and pressure Israel to abide by United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Palestine.
 
On Sunday, Israeli forces shot and martyred a Palestinian teenager after he allegedly stabbed two officers in the Old City of al-Quds.
 
The incident took place at Bab Hutta, one of the gates to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, at approximately 04:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT).
 
The youth was identified by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa as 19-year-old Kareem Jamal al-Qawasmi. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel who arrived at the scene shortly after.
 
A video circulating online shows the youth lying on the ground after being shot, before an Israeli officer stepped on him, apparently in an attempt to restrict him.
 
Israeli forces closed off all the entrances to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the incident.
 
The Hamas resistance movement praised the heroic operation, and described it as a natural response to the ongoing crimes of the occupying Israeli regime against Palestinians.
 
