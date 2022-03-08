0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 04:52

Ukrainians Victims of US’ Evil Policies: Raisi

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is against the war and every day when the war ends sooner, it is in the interest of the nations, and the dangers, injuries and problems of the people are reduced,” the Iranian president said in comments at a cabinet session on Sunday.
 
“The people of Ukraine, like the people of Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq, have fallen victim to the evil policies of the United States,” he added.
 
The president also commented on the latest developments in the negotiations on the lifting of sanctions in Vienna, saying, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the negotiating team are pursuing the negotiations, but the government has not tied anything to the negotiations, and will not do so.”
 
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not all of Iran’s foreign policy, but is seen as an issue in this area, Raisi noted.
 
“The secret of the government’s success in the last six months has been that it has pursued all matters, including issues related to foreign policy and banking and oil, seriously and has not delayed any of them for an agreement to be reached,” the president stated, according to his official website.
 
Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA have been holding talks in Vienna since April last year with the aim of reviving the deal by bringing the US into full compliance.
 
The US left the JCPOA in May 2018 under former president Donald Trump. The Vienna talks began on a promise by Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, to rejoin the deal and repeal the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Biden, however, has so far failed to undo Trump’s own undoing of Barack Obama’s Iran policy, which led to the JCPOA in June 2015.
 
The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all sanctions that the United States had imposed on Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the deal with Iran.
