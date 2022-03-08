0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 04:55

Blinken Says Additional 400 Troops Will Arrive in Lithuania from US in Coming Days

Story Code : 982659
“An additional 400 personnel from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will be arriving in Lithuania in the days to come,” Blinken told reporters during his visit to Lithuania, as broadcast by LRT.
 
He reiterated the US commitment to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, noting that in the event of aggression against NATO countries, the US, with partners and allies, will defend “every inch of NATO territory.”
 
With this additional deployment, the contingent of US troops in Lithuania will increase to approximately 1,000.
 
A US battalion of approximately 500 troops is currently stationed at the military training area in Pabradė, in the district of Švenčionys north of Vilnius.
