0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 06:02

USA Won’t Lift Economic Siege on Lebanon till Its Followers Win Parliamentary Elections: Report

Story Code : 982669
USA Won’t Lift Economic Siege on Lebanon till Its Followers Win Parliamentary Elections: Report
The US administration is pressuring the Lebanese officials in order to snatch a concession in the file of the maritime border demarcation in addition to other issues.
 
Washington has blocked the US dollar flow into Lebanon and prevented it from implementing the power transaction project based on importing gas from Egypt and electric power from Jordan via Syria.
 
According to Al-Manar TV sources, the US Treasury delegation, which visited Beirut few days ago, told the BDL (Banque Du Liban) Governor Riad Salameh that Washington will not help Lebanon financially and economically to over the crisis.
 
The US ‘mediator’ in the Lebanese-Israeli talks on the demarcation of maritime border, Amos Hochstein, reversed all his administration’s direction of supporting the gas and power deal between Lebanon and Egypt as well as Jordan via Syria.
 
In contradiction with the remarks of the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea who claimed that her administration has approved the power import deal, Hochstein told LBCI TV Channel that Washington has not given any waivers in order to allow this transaction to happen.
 
Hochstein deliberately disregarded the electric power import deal between Lebanon and Jordan, focusing only on the gas deal between Lebanon and Egypt.
 
The Israeli-born mediator considered that the transaction must not violate the Caesar law, casting more doubts on the US stance regarding the approval of the entire deal.
 
As a result the Lebanese people will remain suffering from the power outage amid the US stances which blackmail them to make concessions pertaining the maritime border demarcation file.
 
It is clear that the US administration will decide its policy in Lebanon in light of the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on May 15. If its followers lose the elections, it may never lift its siege on Lebanon.
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022