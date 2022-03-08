USA Won’t Lift Economic Siege on Lebanon till Its Followers Win Parliamentary Elections: Report

Islam Times - The United States of America will not lift its financial and economic siege on Lebanon till the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Washington has blocked the US dollar flow into Lebanon and prevented it from implementing the power transaction project based on importing gas from Egypt and electric power from Jordan via Syria.

According to Al-Manar TV sources, the US Treasury delegation, which visited Beirut few days ago, told the BDL (Banque Du Liban) Governor Riad Salameh that Washington will not help Lebanon financially and economically to over the crisis.

The US ‘mediator’ in the Lebanese-Israeli talks on the demarcation of maritime border, Amos Hochstein, reversed all his administration’s direction of supporting the gas and power deal between Lebanon and Egypt as well as Jordan via Syria.

In contradiction with the remarks of the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea who claimed that her administration has approved the power import deal, Hochstein told LBCI TV Channel that Washington has not given any waivers in order to allow this transaction to happen.

Hochstein deliberately disregarded the electric power import deal between Lebanon and Jordan, focusing only on the gas deal between Lebanon and Egypt.

The Israeli-born mediator considered that the transaction must not violate the Caesar law, casting more doubts on the US stance regarding the approval of the entire deal.

As a result the Lebanese people will remain suffering from the power outage amid the US stances which blackmail them to make concessions pertaining the maritime border demarcation file.

It is clear that the US administration will decide its policy in Lebanon in light of the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on May 15. If its followers lose the elections, it may never lift its siege on Lebanon.

The US administration is pressuring the Lebanese officials in order to snatch a concession in the file of the maritime border demarcation in addition to other issues.