Facebook Permanently Omits al-Alam TV Page

Islam Times - The US social media company, Facebook, has permanently removed the page of Iran's Arabic-language television news network al-Alam TV from its platform without giving any prior notice.

Al-Alam TV Facebook page, which was launched in 2010, had attracted some 6,000,000 followers over the past years.Facebook had earlier refused to register al-Alam TV’s page, claiming that the Tehran-based network had not complied with its terms regarding the publication of photos of the flags and the leaders of Lebanese Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah and Palestinian resistance groups.The al-Alam TV Facebook page had "temporarily" been blocked in January 2020 following the assassination of Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi commander and deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport.Back in late January, Facebook permanently deleted the page of Iranian Spanish language news channel Hispan TV.Over the past years, Facebook — along with YouTube, Twitter and Google — have repeatedly targeted media outlets of Iran and the countries critical of the West and the Israeli regime’s occupation of Palestine.In a similar move last January, Facebook briefly disabled the account of Press TV with nearly four million followers, alleging that Iran's international English news network was not eligible to use the social media platform.It, however, reversed the decision hours later in response to an appeal filed by Press TV.