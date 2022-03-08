Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation

Islam Times - Top military Aide to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said that the American forces will again experience their humiliating flee from Afghanistan in Iraq and Syria.

The US disgraceful flee from Afghanistan will be repeated in Iraq and Eastern Syria too, General Rahim Safavi said.Elsewhere, he pointed to the salient specifications of Iran’s top general Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that that Martyr Soleimani was an international figure of the Islamic Resistance and known by people of the world as an anti-terror commander in a way that people in India and other parts of the world mourned for him.General Rahim Safavi also referred to the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and said, “We observed that how Americans and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) besides 30 European countries withdrew themselves in the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine and did nothing to solve this problem.”As a matter of fact, the Americans are on the verge of decline both in terms of morals and power in international arenas, he said.In relevant remarks in September, Rahim Safavi underlined that the Americans will eventually flee Syria and the Persian Gulf region very soon after their humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan."Meanwhile, they have to escape from the Persian Gulf and West Asia as they cannot stay in this region," Rahim Safavi said.He underlined that the Americans have to flee Syria as soon as possible after their humiliating experience in Afghanistan."Iran, as the largest power in West Asia region, has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) based on the shared interests, threats, and enemies, while the Americans are at odds with Russia, China, and North Korea," Rahim Safavi added.He underlined that Iran as a major power in West Asia has extended and added to the power of SCO as it connects the power in the East to the power of West Asia, and to the Mediterranean Sea."Iran, in fact, increased the geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geostrategic weight of the Shanghai Organization," Rahim Safavi pointed out.He also predicted that the new power bloc in Asia will confront with Western bloc led by the US, adding "The power of the Asian continent will become the world's number one economic power in the next few decades, and it is undoubtedly a fact that American power will be in decline."