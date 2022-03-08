0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 06:47

Report: US, NATO Members Send Ukraine 20k Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft Missiles

Report: US, NATO Members Send Ukraine 20k Anti-Tank, Anti-Aircraft Missiles
Even before Russia's military operation began in February, the skies above Europe have been filled with military cargo aircraft of the US and others, particularly C-17s, the backbone of the US airlift fleet.

The flights have been repositioning troops along NATO's Eastern flank, but also moving weapons to the transfer points where they can be delivered to Ukraine, and the pace of the flights has only increased.

Once Russia's attack began, 14 countries have sent security assistance to Ukraine, some of whom had rarely sent such substantial equipment before, a senior Defense Department official previously told CNN

The "vast majority" of a $350 million US security assistance package has already been delivered to Ukraine, according to the official, only one week after it was officially approved by the White House.

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated hat in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.
