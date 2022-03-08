0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 08:57

Tide of Ukrainian Refugees Grows as More than 1.7 Million Flee to Central Europe: UN

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said a total of 1,735,068 people, mostly women and children, have so far crossed Ukraine’s border into Central Europe.

Poland alone has received more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched a “military operation” in the country on February 24.

“Today at 20:00 the number of people who escaped from Ukraine to Poland exceeded one million," the Polish border guard service tweeted late on Sunday.

"This is a million human tragedies, a million people banished from their homes by the war,” it added.

The Polish government plans to create a $1.75 billion fund to help refugees from Ukraine, a government official said on Monday.

The European Union, which has received most of the refugees, could see as many as 5 million Ukrainian refugees if the military conflict continues, the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, warned.

Hundreds of thousands of people, however, are trapped without food and water in the port city of Mariupol, where there is also no electricity.

Moscow announced a new "humanitarian corridor" to transport Ukrainians trapped in Kharkiv, Kiev, Mariupol and Sumy to Russia and Belarus, but Ukraine, rejected the proposal, saying it “is not an acceptable option.

Russia made the offer after efforts to transport civilians from Mariupol failed when both Moscow and Kiev accused each other of violating the ceasefire they agreed on Friday.
