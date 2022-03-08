Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help

Islam Times - The Ukrainian president has pleaded for support to American Jewish leaders after European leaders disappointed him by not abiding by their earlier promises for help in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Volodymyr Zelensky asked the American Jewish leaders for help on Monday at the Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations via a zoom call.It came after Ukraine has urged its allies, including the US and Poland, to send fighter jets to Kyiv to confront the Russian operation.Poland won’t send fighter jets to Ukraine, the country said Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar denials from EU countries despite earlier promises to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.Russia says it will halt the "special military operation" in Ukraine instantly if Ukraine meets its list of conditions, as the deadly conflict is still underway for the twelfth day.Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ended Monday without any significant breakthroughs, although Ukrainian officials said there were slight shifts on safe passages for civilians."The survival of the Ukrainian nation - the question will be the same as anti-semitism... All of these millions of people are going to be exterminated," Zelensky said.Zelensky, Ukraine's first Jewish President, has repeatedly asked Israel to supply Ukraine with weapons and military aid.On Sunday, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, criticized Israel's unwillingness to provide helmets and body armor to Ukraine, asking "what are they afraid of?"