Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman

Islam Times - Israeli settlements, including in East al-Quds, are illegal under international law, said Rosie Dyas, Spokesperson for the British Government in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

Dyas remarks came during a visit to the occupied al-Quds neighborhood of Beit Safafa that settlements represent an obstacle to achieving peace and stability, WAFA news agency reported.The UK official also visited UNRWA's primary health care center in Al-Quds' Old City to see first-hand how the UK support helps UNRWA. She affirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting UNRWA given its role in preserving stability in the whole region.She further affirmed the UK’s position to preserve the status quo, including Jordan's custodianship of the holy sites.