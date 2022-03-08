0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 10:21

US Releases Guantanamo Prisoner

Story Code : 982722
US Releases Guantanamo Prisoner
The US War Department announced on Monday that 46-year-old Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani had been released after deeming his imprisonment “no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States.”

After notifying Congress on Friday of the decision to repatriate al-Qahtani, he was sent back to Saudi Arabia to receive mental health care.

“The United States appreciates the willingness of Saudi Arabia and other partners to support ongoing US efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility,” the war department said in its statement.

Al-Qahtani had been detained in Guantanamo Bay since June 2002 after being accused of intending to take part in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as a hijacker. One month before 9/11, Al-Qahtani had tried to enter the US from Dubai but was rejected entry amid suspicions that he was an illegal migrant.

Al-Qahtani was reportedly subjected to torture, including beatings, sexual humiliation, sleep deprivation, and being forced to stay in uncomfortable positions during his detainment at Guantanamo Bay. Al-Qahtani was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder, and was tortured so intensely that he was found ineligible for trial in the US.

According to the War Department, there are 38 detainees left in Guantanamo Bay – 19 of which are eligible for transfer, while seven are eligible for review.

Al-Qahtani’s lawyer, Shayana Kadidal, praised the release of his client, saying, “For 14 years I’ve sat across from Mohammed as he talks to nonexistent people in the room and makes eye contact with the walls – something that’s been a constant part of his life since his teens.”

“It’s an extraordinary relief that the next time the voices in his head tell him to swallow a mouthful of broken glass, he’ll be in a psychiatric facility, not a prison,” Kadidal said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
8 March 2022
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
8 March 2022
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
8 March 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
7 March 2022
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022