IRGC Sends 2nd Military Satellite to Orbit

The IRGC successfully put Noor-II (light-II), the second Iranian military satellite, into orbit on Tuesday morning.
The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed.
The operation was carried from a launch pad located in desert in Shahroud, northeast of Iran.
The satellite was successfully placed into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth eight minutes after the launch.
Noor-II is used for remote-sensing and reconnaissance operations.
The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020.