Islam Times - Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] vows to avenge the martyrdom of two of its forces at the hands of the “Israeli” apartheid regime during a recent attack on the coun

It named the two victims as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad, who were martyred following a missile attack by the “Israeli” entity on the outskirts of Damascus a day earlier.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRGC's Public Relations Office said in a statement on Tuesday.