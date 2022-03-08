0
Tuesday 8 March 2022 - 22:23

Zelensky Ready to ‘Discuss, Find Compromises’ over Crimea, Donbass with Russia

Story Code : 982821
Zelensky Ready to ‘Discuss, Find Compromises’ over Crimea, Donbass with Russia
“I think that items regarding temporarily-occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognized by anyone but Russia… we can discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will live on,” Zelenskiy told ABC News on Monday.
 
“I’m ready for dialog, we’re not ready for capitulation,” he added.
 
Russia on Monday set conditions to stop the military strikes, saying Kiev needed to “recognize that Crimea is Russian territory,” and Donetsk and Lugansk are “independent states. And that’s it. It will stop in a moment.”
 
Zelensky said, “What’s important to me is how the people in those territories who want to be part of Ukraine are going to live.”
 
Zelensky pleads with Biden to declare no-fly zone
 
Zelensky has once again repeated his plea for the United States and its Western allies to secure his country’s airspace by imposing a no-fly zone.
 
He said that the war in his country would not stop and that an attack on freedoms there would affect the rest of the world.
 
The Ukrainian president also said that he believed US President Joe Biden “can do more” to stop the war.
 
Despite Zelensky’s plea, Washington and its NATO allies oppose creating a no-fly zone in Ukraine. They say such a move could lead to “full-fledged war in Europe.”
 
Putin also warned on Saturday that countries imposing such a no-fly zone would be considered to be participating in the conflict. He said imposing a no-fly zone would have “colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
8 March 2022
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
8 March 2022
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
8 March 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
7 March 2022
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022