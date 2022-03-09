0
Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 05:09

Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military: Putin

Story Code : 982831
In his congratulations on International Women's Day, March 8, Putin addressed the relatives of servicemen who are now participating in the special military operation.

"I would like to address the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now... defending Russia during the special military operation. I understand how you worry about your loved and close ones. You can be proud of them just as the entire country is proud of them and worries about them... I would like to stress that soldiers on active duty do not and will not participate in hostilities. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," he said.

"The tasks set are solved only by professional servicemen. I am convinced they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia," Putin said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 whose main purpose, according to Putin, is to protect "people who have been subjected to discrimination and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The operation was started to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbas.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces target only the military infrastructure as well as Ukrainian troops, and do not threaten civilians. With the support of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR and LPR militia groups are also participating in combat.

Putin said that Russia does not need the territory of Ukraine and does not seek to occupy the country.
