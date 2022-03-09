0
Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 06:20

China Urges US to Reveal Details of US-backed Biological Labs in Ukraine


A tweet issued by Chinese state media reads: “#China urges the US to disclose details on US-financed biological labs in Ukraine, including types of viruses stored and research has been conducted, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, calling on all parties to ensure safety of these labs given current situation.”

It came as China’s foreign minister called Russia his country’s “most important strategic partner”. Wang Yi said Chinese ties with Moscow constitute “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world”.

Beijing has said sanctions create new issues and threaten a political settlement of the conflict.

“No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era,” Mr Wang said at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial parliament.
