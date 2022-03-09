0
Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 06:22

Raisi: No Retreat from Iran’s Red Lines in Nuclear Talks

Story Code : 982849
Raisi: No Retreat from Iran’s Red Lines in Nuclear Talks
In an address to the opening of a seasonal meeting of the Assembly of Experts on Tuesday, Raisi expounded on his administration’s strategy in the course of the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In the first step, the administration seriously pursued neutralization of the sanctions, and in the second step, it is after the removal of the sanctions in quite dignified negotiations,” he explained.

Highlighting the administration’s compliance with the principles and frameworks defined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in the nuclear talks, Raisi said Iran has not retreated from any of the red lines that have been announced, and will not do so either.

He further dismissed the accusations that his administration is inclined towards the East, saying Iran seeks the expansion of relations with all countries and creation of balance in the foreign policy, a sign of which is the remarkable increase in the trade exchanges with neighbors.

In comments on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined that the West’s haste to reach an agreement through the Vienna talks will not make Tehran to ignore its red lines.

The Vienna discussions between Iran and the other parties to the Iran deal began in April on the assumption that the US, under the administration of Joe Biden, would be willing to rejoin the JCPOA.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA in May 2018 in pursuit of illegal “maximum pressure” sanctions against Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
8 March 2022
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
8 March 2022
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
8 March 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
7 March 2022
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022