Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 06:43

Two IRGC Advisors Killed in Israel’s Airstrike Outside Damascus

Two IRGC Advisors Killed in Israel’s Airstrike Outside Damascus
The martyrs have been identified as defenders of the holy shrine Morteza Saeednejad and Ehsan Karbalaeipour.

The airstrike happened on Monday.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has accused the Israeli Air Force of coordinating its attack outside Damascus Monday morning with the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group.

Damascus suggested that this joint “Daesh-Israeli terrorist aggression” showed “the reality of clear and direct coordination between the two criminal parties.”

Damascus called on the United Nations Security Council to address Israel’s “disregard for international law and the UN Charter,” and to avoid “double standards” in responding to such behavior.

A Syrian Army source told the Syrian Arab News Agency Monday that Israeli jets attacked multiple targets outside Damascus at around 5 am local time, with the strikes said to have killed two civilians and incurred material damage.

The attack came less than 24 hours after Daesh terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Syrian personnel in a desert area near Palmyra in the Homs countryside, killing at least 13 soldiers and injuring 18 others.

The Zionist regime usually carries out attacks against Syria using warplanes at night.
