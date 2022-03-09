0
Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 07:27

Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices

Story Code : 982877
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices

Asked about the outlook for prices at the pump on Tuesday, Biden said, “It’s gonna go up.” 

“Can’t do much right now. Russia’s responsible,” the president added, when asked about his plan to deal with the spike.

The exchange came after Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian energy earlier on Tuesday, prompting further gains in oil and gasoline futures prices. Crude rose to a 13-year high on Monday, and US gasoline prices at the pump set an all-time high, averaging $4.17 per gallon.  

The import ban aims to “further inflict pain” on Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden said. He acknowledged that the move “is not without cost here at home,” but he promised, “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”Biden has faced criticism from Republicans, who say the rise is the direct consequence of the president’s climate agenda. Biden has rejected the accusation. “It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production. That’s simply not true,” he said on Tuesday.

Biden issued executive orders killing the Keystone XL Pipeline project and halting new oil and gas leasing during his first week in office, saying, “We’ve already waited too long to deal with the climate crisis.” On Tuesday, he said the Ukraine crisis “should motivate us to accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

Even before Russia’s Ukraine offensive began, gasoline prices had surged about 40% since Biden took office in January 2021. 
 
Tagged
US Russia Gas
Comment


Featured Stories
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
9 March 2022
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
9 March 2022
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
9 March 2022
Civilians are shown outside a Kiev apartment building that was reportedly struck by a Russian missile on February 25.
US spy chief warns of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine
9 March 2022
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
8 March 2022
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
8 March 2022
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
8 March 2022
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
8 March 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
7 March 2022
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022