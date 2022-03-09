0
Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 13:55

Hackers Leak Private Information of ‘Israeli’ Air Force Pilots on Darknet

Story Code : 982933
Hackers Leak Private Information of ‘Israeli’ Air Force Pilots on Darknet
According to ‘Israeli’ cybersecurity company Varonis, the list also includes past and present members of the Zionist occupation regime’s air force. The list details names, roles, and ID numbers, as well as residence and email addresses.
 
According to Varonis, the list could well have been created as a means of marketing by service providers for civil aviation professionals as it mainly refers to the civilian roles of those included on it. However, cross-checking the information on the list with that on social networks like LinkedIn showed that some of the names are in fact ‘Israeli’ air force pilots.
 
According to Lior Chen, Director of Cybersecurity at Varonis, the hackers may not have been aware of the quality of the list they acquired as they uploaded it to the darknet without any protections or ransom demands.
Comment


Featured Stories
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
9 March 2022
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
9 March 2022
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
9 March 2022
Civilians are shown outside a Kiev apartment building that was reportedly struck by a Russian missile on February 25.
US spy chief warns of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine
9 March 2022
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
Leader’s Military Aide: US to Leave Iraq, Syria in Humiliation
8 March 2022
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
Israeli Settlements Illegal under International Law: UK Spokeswoman
8 March 2022
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
Zelensky Asks American Jews for Help
8 March 2022
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
Russia: 30 Biolabs Activities Commissioned by Pentagon Formed in Ukraine
8 March 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
7 March 2022
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022