Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s President Isaac Herzog is set to travel to Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, marking a rapprochement between the Tel Aviv regime and Turkey after more than a decade of heightened tensions.

Herzog and Erdogan are expected to discuss the expansion of ‘Israel’-Turkey relations.

The official visit comes at Erdogan’s invitation and is the first by a Zionist leader since 2008 and a president since 2007.