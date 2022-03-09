0
Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 14:01

US Blocks Polish Attempt to Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine

Story Code : 982935
US Blocks Polish Attempt to Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland’s proposal earlier Tuesday to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany raised the concerning prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war.
 
“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Kirby said in a statement.
 
“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it,” he said.
 
Any such decision would be a morale booster for Ukraine. But it also raises the risks of a wider war.
 
One senior US diplomat said Poland’s announcement came as a surprise.
 
“To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they plan to get these planes to us,” said US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who told lawmakers she learned of the proposal as she was driving to testify about the Ukraine crisis before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
 
Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with the MiG-29s and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss. Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era fighter jets.
 
The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the plan in a statement, which said the jets would be delivered to Ramstein free of charge.
 
“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,” it said.
 
The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.
