Wednesday 9 March 2022 - 21:26

Turkish Protesters Burn ‘Israeli’ Flag Ahead of Herzog’s Visit

Hundreds of demonstrators burnt the Zionist flag in a gathering in Taksim Square, where they also shouted “Death to ‘Israel’” and “Death to America.”
 
The protesters denounced any normalization with the regime in Tel Aviv and vowed to support the Palestinian cause.
 
Herzog was scheduled to depart for Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to improve the frigid Tel Aviv-Ankara ties.
 
The bilateral ties hit their nadir in 2010 following an ‘Israeli’ naval raid on a Turkish aid ship that was en route to the blockaded Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid. The raid resulted in the death of 10 activists.
 
In 2013, Turkish-‘Israeli’ relations entered a period of normalization after the then-‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an apology to Turkey, and the Tel Aviv regime paid $20 million in compensation to the humanitarian mission victims. Ankara and Tel Aviv reappointed ambassadors as part of the reconciliation deal in December 2016.
 
Relations broke down again in 2018, after Turkey, angered by the United States moving its embassy to the occupied al-Quds, once more recalled its ambassador from the occupied territories, prompting the Tel Aviv regime to also recall its envoy.
