0
Thursday 10 March 2022 - 06:03

Russia investigates use of conscripts in Ukraine operation

Story Code : 983029
Russian military trucks pictured in the Belgorod region close to Ukraine
Russian military trucks pictured in the Belgorod region close to Ukraine's border.

“Unfortunately, we have discovered several facts of the presence of conscripts in the units of the Russian Armed Forces participating in a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, has said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that only professional soldiers have been involved into the operation. Ukrainian officials and Western media alike, however, have claimed that the invasion force had a vast number of conscripts in its ranks.

Nearly all the conscripted troops have already been withdrawn from Ukraine, Konashenkov said, adding that the military is currently investigating how they ended up participating in the operation in the first place to make sure that it would not happen again. He also admitted that the conscripted troops sustained casualties during the conflict, with some of the servicemen ending up captured by the Ukrainian troops.“A saboteur group of a nationalist battalion attacked one of the units performing the logistical support tasks. A number of servicemen, including conscripts, were captured,” Konashenkov stated without providing any specific figures.

Russia launched its large-scale military operation in neighboring Ukraine in late February, explaining it was the only option left to protect Donetsk and Lugansk. President Putin also outlined that the aim was to “denazify” and “demilitarize” the country. Kiev branded the attack “unprovoked”, claiming it had no plans to re-take the regions by force.

Donetsk and Lugansk split from Ukraine back in 2014 following the Maidan coup in Kiev, which ousted the country’s democratically elected government. The new Ukrainian leadership launched a military operation to quell the rebellion that ultimately devolved into years violence in Ukraine’s east.
 
Tagged
Russia Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022
Turkey warns of
Turkey warns of 'disastrous consequences' from Russia sanctions
10 March 2022
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
9 March 2022
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
9 March 2022
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
9 March 2022
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
9 March 2022
Civilians are shown outside a Kiev apartment building that was reportedly struck by a Russian missile on February 25.
US spy chief warns of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine
9 March 2022