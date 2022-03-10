Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance movements have condemned the visit paid by Israeli president Isaac Herzog to Turkey that comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The visit “represents a bias to the enemy against the jihad of the Palestinian people,” it added.

The Hamas resistance group also expressed its concern over the visits made by Israeli leaders to Arab and Muslim countries.

The movement expressed its regret over such visits, calling the Arab and Muslim countries “not to provide the Zionist entity with the opportunity to penetrate the region and to tamper with the interests of its countries”.

The movement reiterated its rejection of “all forms of communication with our enemy that violates our sanctities, desecrates and Judaizes al-Quds and al-Aqsa [Mosque], continues its siege and aggression on our people in the Gaza Strip, continues to detain thousands of prisoners, kills our children and destroys our homes, and displaces our people.”

Herzog arrived in Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to improve the frigid Tel Aviv-Ankara ties.

The Islamic Jihad movement on Wednesday slammed Ankara for welcoming Isaac Herzog in Turkey, saying the move --which comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Palestinians in al-Quds, and Israel’s Judaization plans-- is deemed as “betrayal of al-Quds and Palestine”.