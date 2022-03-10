Iran Asks for Annihilation of US Chemical Weapons Arsenal

Islam Times - Iran called on Washington to destroy the arsenal of its chemical weapons in the shortest possible time, as the sole country possessing such arms.

The official stressed that the US as a sole holder of chemical weapons must use all its capabilities to destroy its arsenal of chemical weapons in the shortest possible time in accordance with its undertakings based on the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Expressing satisfaction with Syria's constructive cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, he emphasized the need for the organization to pay attention to the rights of the Syrian government,

Kazemi Abadi also called for resolving the remaining issues between the two sides.

The 99th Session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons kicked off on Tuesday, March 8 at the headquarters of the Organization in the Hague, the Netherlands, and will continue until Thursday, March 10.

In relevant remarks in January, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi reiterated her country's principled position on the need for destruction of all chemical weapons in the world.

Elimination of all chemical weapons worldwide was the prime objective of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and that this goal could be realized only through the treaty’s full, balanced, effective and non-discriminatory implementation, as well as its universality.

It is therefore a source of serious concern that due to non-compliance by the United States, this objective has yet to be realized, Ershadi said, addressing the Security Council briefing on chemical weapons in Syria.

She also stressed that the Israeli regime must be compelled to join the CWC without any precondition or further delay

Warning against the serious impact of politicization on the CWC’s credibility, the Iranian envoy called for de-politicization of the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Iran reiterates is long-standing and principled position on the need to strongly condemn the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances, she said.

The only absolute guarantee that chemical weapons will not be used again is the total destruction of all chemical weapons across the globe, Ershadi said, adding that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure that such weapons will not be produced and used in the future.

Citing significant efforts by Syria to carry out its obligations under the CWC, including the complete destruction of all its 27 chemical facilities as verified by the OPCW, Ershadi said the holding of monthly Security Council meetings to consider the Syrian file is unjustified.

Permanent Representative of Iran to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alireza Kazemi Abadi made the remarks on Tuesday, addressing the 99th Session of the Executive Council of the OPCW.