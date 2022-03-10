Russia: Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine Prove US Criminal Activity

Islam Times - Research conducted in US laboratories in Ukraine corroborates US illegal and criminal activity in that Eastern European country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, commenting on the corresponding statement by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Earlier, Nuland said that Ukraine has facilities where biological research was being conducted and Washington was working to not let them fall into the hands of Russian forces.

Russia offered the US cooperation in the sphere of biological experiments yet their laboratories on post-Soviet territory are classified and were created to develop additional challenges and threats to Russia, the diplomat added.

"We were ready to send specialists, and delegations that consisted of the representatives of various agencies. All of this was shrouded in mystery, all of this was classified. Naturally, this did not imply any cooperation on their part, <...> because all of this was directed not towards developing responses to new challenges and threats but towards creating new challenges and threats directly against our country and against our population," she specified.

"If it is not stopped now, in the future it will all spin out of control and <...> will be brought to heel exclusively by those extremist forces that essentially, it seems to me, cannot even be brought to heel by themselves anymore, not to mention by anybody else," the spokeswoman noted.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also said on Wednesday the Kremlin hopes that efforts to shed light on the operation of US laboratories in Ukraine will be successful. The whole world would like to know what exactly they were doing there.

"This issue is of great importance, of course. Possibly, it is important to the whole world. It is to be hoped that it will be possible to shed light on the activity of these facilities in Ukraine, which in fact were run by US specialists," Peskov told the media, adding, "Apparently, the whole world would like to have an idea what these facilities’ tasks were."

Earlier, Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian army’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, reported that a network of over 30 biological labs was formed on Ukrainian soil on the orders of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the US Department of Defense. According to him, on February 24, they were all instructed by the Ukrainian Health Ministry to completely destroy biological agents located in the laboratories.

Russia’s special military operation is not aimed at overthrowing Ukraine’s current government or destroying its statehood but seeks to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, as well as to eliminate military threats for Russia, Zakharova stated.

"The special military operation seeks to protect the DPR and LPR, demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, eliminate the military threat for Russia that is coming from Ukraine’s territory due to the activities of NATO countries there and attempts to pump the country with weapons. The operation is not aimed at occupying Ukraine, destroying its statehood or overthrowing the current government. It is not directed against civilians," she pointed out.

Zakharova noted that Russia had to keep explaining its goals amid "the disinformation and bogus stories that Western intelligence agencies are creating in the Western media".

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.

Russia has never threatened NATO, nor does it threaten the alliance now, but it demands respect for its legitimate security interests, Zakharova said.

"Russia has never threatened the alliance. Nor does it threaten NATO now. At the same time, Russia cannot but react to NATO’s confrontational policies. For this reason, Moscow demanded security guarantees that would rule out NATO’s expansion eastwards or the deployment of attack systems in the neighboring countries, as well as the restoration of the alliance’s configuration to the condition of 1997, when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed," Zakharova added.

She stressed that Moscow saw NATO’s buildup in Eastern Europe as a provocation aimed at Russia’s containment.

"The buildup of the alliance’s forces on the eastern flank - in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria - is outspokenly provocative and by no means helps strengthen European security. Obviously, Russia’s containment is the alliance’s main mission again. In recent days the alliance built up the strength of its multinational battalion level groups in Eastern Europe and the number of aircraft patrolling the air space," Zakharova continued.

She recalled that at the March 4 urgent meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers it was declared that NATO was deploying more than 130 planes and 200 ships on the eastern flank.

"All this is being done on the pretext of an alleged threat to NATO from Russia," Zakharova stressed.

"Yesterday, Victoria Nuland, in response to a question by American legislators, confirmed the existence of not just the laboratories in question but, as they actually call it, research. And she uttered a remarkable phrase - that is, the very body of evidence that was needed, which we now have - that they [the US] were doing everything so that these materials wouldn’t end up in Russia’s hands. We don’t have to guess what kind of materials those are, there is nothing to guess here anymore. These are the materials that prove the US’ illegal and criminal activity on Ukrainian soil," the diplomat noted, TASS reported.