Thursday 10 March 2022 - 08:39

UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic reiterated a "recommendation to the United States and all parties to conduct credible, independent, and impartial investigations into incidents entailing civilian casualties in which their forces are implicated."

The panel called on Washington to ensure those responsible for violations are held accountable and to make their findings public.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh [the Arabic acronym for Takfiri terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group]. The terrorist outfit had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.

The US military interference, however, was surprisingly slow in confronting the terrorists, despite the sheer size of the coalition that had enlisted scores of Washington-allied countries.

Numerous reports and regional officials would, meanwhile, point to America’s role in transferring Daesh elements throughout the region and even airlifting supplies to the terror outfit.

In 2017 and at the height of the coalition's military campaign in Syria, Russia drew a parallel between the destruction that was being caused by the US-led forces and the wholesale bombing campaign against the German city of Dresden during the World War II.

In January, the Syrian Military Prosecution announced that it has launched an investigation into violations committed by the United States military forces in the country, particularly the occupation troops’ training of Daesh terrorists and collaboration with them to carry out various acts of terror.

“The Military Prosecution has come up with sufficient and incontrovertible evidence that American forces assert fairly direct control over Daesh members as well as their terrorist activities across Syria, using its illegal base in al-Tanf [region in southern Syria],” Ahmad Touzan, a spokesman for the prosecution, said at a press conference in the capital Damascus at the time.
