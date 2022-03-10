North Korea to Launch Reconnaissance Satellites to Monitor Military Actions of US, Allies

Islam Times - North Korea says it will launch a number of reconnaissance satellites in the coming years to collect information on military actions by the United States and its allies.

According to the state news agency KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said while visiting the country’s National Aerospace Development Administration, “A lot of military reconnaissance satellites will be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit in the period of a five-year plan announced last year.”“We want to provide the armed force of the DPRK with updated information on any military actions against it by US aggressive and imperialist military troops and its vassal forces in south Korea, Japan, and the Pacific Ocean region,” Kim said.Reporting on Sunday, the KCNA said the North’s National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defense Science had conducted a missile launch to put a satellite into orbit. "Through the test, the NADA confirmed the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems," the KCNA said.North Korea also tested a record number of missiles in January as part of a program to modernize its arsenal..On Tuesday, a US intelligence organization accused North Korea of preparing the ground for a return to intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and nuclear bomb tests this year for the first time since 2017.North Korea is under harsh UN sanctions for its missile and nuclear activities, which it says are meant to deter aggression by the US and its allies, including South Korea, which frequently hold joint military drills and conduct weapon tests on the Korean Peninsula..