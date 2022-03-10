0
Thursday 10 March 2022

US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD

Story Code : 983082
“According to the documents, the American side planned to conduct work on pathogens of birds, bats, and reptiles in Ukraine in 2022, with a further transition to studying the possibility of carrying African swine fever and anthrax”, chief spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

In addition, the facilities were studying the possible spread of pathogens via wild birds, migrating between Russia, Ukraine, and other countries in the region.

“The purpose of this – and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine, was to create a mechanism for the covert spread of deadly pathogens”, he added.

The Russian defense ministry will soon publish the documents received from Ukrainian biolaboratories staff, as well as the results of their examination, Konashenkov said.

While the US initially slammed information about its bio warfare labs in Ukraine as “fake”, on Tuesday, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted the existence of US-funded “biological research facilities” in the country.

Moscow has spent years expressing concerns about the activities of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine and other post-Soviet republics, including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Georgia.

Separately on Thursday, the Russian MoD announced destruction of 2,911 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine since the start of special operation on February 24th.

It added that 97 Ukrainian planes, 107 drones have been destroyed since the start of operation.
