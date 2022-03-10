0
Thursday 10 March 2022 - 09:18

Saudi-led Coalition Launches Heavy Airstrike on Yemen’s Sanaa

Story Code : 983085
The Saudi aggressor coalition continued its airstrikes on the innocent people of Yemen on Thursday. Fighter jets and artilleries belonging to the Saudi aggression coalition bombed different parts of Yemen on Thursday morning, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, media sources reported that areas of Yemeni province of “Sanaa” were targeted with the heaviest airstrikes by Saudis on Thursday. The Saudis also targeted Saada province in the heaviest airstrike.

“Shada’a” district in Saada province in Yemen has been targeted in the heaviest airstrikes of Saudi aggressor coalition. It is reported that a number of civilians have been injured as a result of these attacks, the report ended.
