Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Assembly of Experts' Members

The members of the Assembly of Experts met with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on Thursday at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyah in Tehran.Earlier in the day, President Ebrahim Raisi and the members of the Assembly of Experts (Majlis-e Khobregan) renewed their allegiance with the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA).Members of the Assembly of Experts were welcomed by Hassan Khomeini, grandson of Imam Khomeini, at the shrine.Speaking at the ceremony, Raisi said: "Practicing the principles and teachings of the late Imam will guarantee the success of the country.""Iran has achieved success wherever it has moved in the path of Imam Khomeini," Raisi highlighted.