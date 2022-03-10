0
Thursday 10 March 2022 - 10:45

Concerned Nigerians Call for Release of Sheikh Zakzaky’s Passport

Story Code : 983093
Concerned Nigerians Call for Release of Sheikh Zakzaky’s Passport
The group said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has been brutalized in Zaria in December 2015 resulting in the murder of his six sons and thousands of his followers.

They said the Islamic cleric has remained resolute and law abiding, so there is need for the court to resolve the issue of his travel documents immediately.

The Abuja Concerned Indigenous said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat have dangerous levels of lead and cadmium in their blood and needed to be hospitalized. They said delaying the medical trip of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat is an infringement on their rights.

A Kaduna High Court has freed Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat since July 28 2021. The Islamic cleric had dragged the Nigerian government to court over its refusal to release their passports to go for medical treatment abroad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022
Turkey warns of
Turkey warns of 'disastrous consequences' from Russia sanctions
10 March 2022
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
9 March 2022
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
9 March 2022
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
9 March 2022
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
9 March 2022
Civilians are shown outside a Kiev apartment building that was reportedly struck by a Russian missile on February 25.
US spy chief warns of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine
9 March 2022