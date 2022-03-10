Arab League Urges ICC to Pursue Probe of Israeli Regime War Crimes

Islam Times - The Arab League Ministerial Council has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed with its investigation into the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli regime against the defenseless Palestinian people.

In a resolution issued at the 157th ordinary session of the council in Cairo on Wednesday, the participants urged The Hague-based court to probe Israeli apartheid policies such as the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes in occupied al-Quds and the demolition of their houses.The council also stressed the importance of the reports by international human rights organizations that expose, with evidence, the Israeli apartheid against the Palestinian nation.It said that Israeli regime imposes apartheid through systematic measures with the objective of persecuting, suppressing, dominating, and dispersing the Palestinians, while seeking to undermine their freedom of movement and family life through unlawful killing, administrative detention, and torture.The Tel Aviv regime deprives the Palestinians of their basic rights, curbs the development of their economy and expropriates their land and property, according the resolution.Such racist practices constitute a crime against humanity and a flagrant violation of relevant international laws, including the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the International Convention for the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, and the Rome Statute of the ICC.The council also called on the world’s countries and international organizations to assume their responsibilities and to confront the Israeli regime policies that hinder the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and eliminate the so-called two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Elsewhere in their resolution, the Arab foreign ministers warned against tensions in al-Quds, underlining the need for Israel to assume its responsibilities as an occupying power and maintain calm on the ground.Reiterating that al-Quds is the capital of Palestine, they condemned any Israeli attempt to undermine the Palestinian sovereignty over the holy city, change its demographic structure and isolate it from its Palestinian surroundings.